Fire Guts Hostel at Kano University

A fire outbreak has gutted the Dangote female hostel at Kano University of Science and Technology Wudil campus.

A statement from the university signed by the Deputy Head of Information, Publications and Public Relations Unit of the University, Malam Abdullahi Datti Abdullahi, said the outbreak, which started at around 9.30 pm, was attributed to electrical fault.

However, immediately after the fire outbreak, the management of the University informed all relevant agencies like the Federal Fire Service (Kano Command), Kano State Fire Service, Nigeria Air Force and Mr. Asia Plastic Jogana (owned by Mr. Lee), who quickly responded and put the inferno under control.

No any casualty was recorded as students were already at home due to the ongoing nationwide strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The statement further indicated that the extent of damages caused by the fire could not be immediately ascertained.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor Professor Shehu Alhaji Musa had expressed gratitude to all public and private agencies that came to the rescue of the University during the unfortunate incident.