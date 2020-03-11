Fire guts building materials market in Anambra

An early morning fire razed the Building Material Market Ogidi, in the Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The inferno, it was gathered, began at about 4am, and was said to have emanated from an articulated vehicle parked inside the market.

Firefighters were still battling with the fire as of the time of filing this report.

The Chief firefighter in the state, Martin Agbili confirmed the incident, saying:

“There is Fire outbreak this early morning at Building Material Market Ogidi at about 0400hrs.

“Our firefighters and fire trucks at Onitsha and Awka were deployed to the fire scene.

“The fire outbreak emanated from a standby loaded lorry packed inside the market. The content or the goods loaded at the packed lorry is not yet known.

“We are still at the fire scene. Although the fire is under control. No life lost during the incident.”