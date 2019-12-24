Fire guts another market in Onitsha

Goods worth millions of naira were destroyed by fire at the yam, hotel, carpentry and foam sections of the Bridge-head market in Onitsha, Anambra State, on Monday.

The latest inferno comes bare months after a fuel tanker exploded in Onitsha and destroyed houses, shops and goods worth millions of Naira.

Over 40 shops were affected in the Monday fire before it was put off by traders with the help of fire extinguishers.

The destroyed goods included tubers of yam, wooden doors and chairs, assorted sizes of foam, saw machines and many crates of soft drinks.

While the cause of the inferno is yet to be ascertained, some of the traders affected appealed to the government for financial assistance to enable them bounce back to business.

President-General of Bridge-head Markets Traders Union, Hon. Sunday Obinze while conducting newsmen round the scene, said they suspected electrical fault.

On his part, Secretary of Big Yam Sellers Association, Collins Onwunali, described as enormous the quantum of damages but thanked God that no life was lost to the inferno.

Meanwhile, authorities of the market have placed a ban on use of naked fire by the hoteliers or smoking inside the market, with effect from January 1, 2020