Fire guts Ajao Market

An early morning fire on Wednesday gutted the popular Ajao market in the Ajao area of Lagos State.

Eyewitnesses said the fire started in the wee hours of the morning and is still burning. There are no reports on what led to the inferno.

It was however gathered that the blaze started around the shopping mall around the market and had extended into the main Ajao market.

Properties worth millions of naira were said to have been destroyed as the fire had affected some adjoining buildings and made residents flee for safety.

Emergency responders, including the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency [LASEMA], Lagos State Fire Service and men of the Nigeria Police Force [NPF] have since arrived on the ground to quell the fire.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the incident, saying no casualty was yet to be recorded.

He said,

“The is a fire outbreak there, it started around 1am but we are there already. From all indication, the Ajao Main Market has a small shopping mall and from what we gathered,the fire started from the shopping mall and extended into the main market and affected some adjoining buildings.

“But the LASEMA Response Team and other stakeholders, including the Lagos State Fire Service and the police are already on the ground to quell the fire. No casualty has been recorded for now. Efforts are on to quell the fire which has been brought under control.”

