‘Find sex buddies’ – Govt advises single people during lockdown

The Dutch government has given a rather unusual piece of advice to horny singletons in Holland amidst the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

Team up and find a ‘sex buddy’ – is the official advice being giving to horny singletons in Holland looking to get the creaks out of their lockdown doors.

Since March 23 social-distancing measures have been in place in the Netherlands as part of the government’s so-called ‘intelligent or targeted’ lockdown measures that allowed small gatherings so long as people kept their distance.

The Dutch government’s National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said those not in relationships should look to making arrangements with one other person during the coronavirus pandemic, Metro UK reports.

Also, paired-up singletons are being advised to practise ‘safe sex’ by avoiding intimacy if either are suspected of having Covid-19.

It comes after critics hit out at the lack of sex advice for those in relationships with themselves.

The RIVM also advised established couples to avoid having sex with each other if they suspect either has the virus.

Some of the proffered solutions for them included ‘sex with yourself or with others at a distance is possible’ adding that ‘erotic stories’ and ‘masturbating together’ worked well.

On May 14 the country’s RIVM published new guidance on tackling the virus, which read:

“Discuss how best to do this together,

“For example, meet with the same person to have physical or sexual contact (for example, a cuddle buddy or ‘sex buddy’), provided you are free of illness.

“Make good arrangements with this person about how many other people you both see. The more people you see, the greater the chance of (spreading) coronavirus.”

For people with long-term partners suspected of having coronavirus, the advice was also clear.

‘Don’t have sex with your partner if they have been isolated because of (suspected) coronavirus infection.

‘Sex with yourself or with others at a distance is possible.’

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said ‘headway’ had been made in reducing coronavirus infections and deaths down.

So far, 43,880 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the Netherlands with more than 5,500 deaths.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

