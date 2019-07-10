Finally, Tinubu Speaks on 2023 Presidency

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaja Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has reacted to his rumoured bid for the presidency in 2023.

Tinubu distanced himself from reports of him contesting for the presidency in 2023 after campaign by a group known as “Asiwaju Reloaded Ambassadors’ Nigeria”.

The group made face caps, T-shirts, leaflets carrying his pictures and have “Tinubu 2023” embossed on them.

However, the former Lagos State Governor in a series of tweets signed by his Media Office and posted on his official Twitter handle, denied the group and its materials in circulation.

“We have seen pictures of face caps, T-shirts, shirts and even leaflets with Bola Tinubu 2023 embossed on them purportedly by a faceless group which christened itself ‘Asiwaju Reloaded Ambassadors’ Nigeria’.

“Neither the group nor its souvenirs are known to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“We hereby, through this medium, categorically deny any knowledge of the group and dissociates Asiwaju Tinubu from the group’s unsolicited and unwarranted materials.” the tweet reads.