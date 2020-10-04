Finally, PDP clears Atiku for 2023 Presidency

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has finally taken a stand on the eligibility of a former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, to contest for the 2023 presidency on its platform.

This comes amid speculation that Atiku, who was the party’s flagbearer in the 2019 presidential election, is spoiling for another contest in 2023.

National Chairman of the Party, Prince Uche Secondus, disclosed this while reacting to questions from journalists in Bauchi Friday night on whether Atiku is eligible to contest.

“There is no room for discrimination,” Secondus said in Bauchi State during a solidarity visit on Governor Bala Mohammed.

“Everyone is qualified; both young, old, governors, non-governors are qualified to contest and we have the space for everyone–if you win, you become our candidate. The door is open to everybody.”

In Bauchi with Secondus were Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, former governor of Gombe State Hassan Ibrahim Dankwambo, former Senate President David Mark and a party chieftain; Nazif Gamawa.

While reacting to the recent defections of the party members to other parties, including Former Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Secondus said anyone could leave the party but was optimistic about their return.

“It has happened before, they will move and they would come back, that’s the assurance I’m giving to you,” Secondus said.

