Finally, NFF leaves Glass House

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has moved its secretariat to the redesigned Sunday Dankaro House located at Package B of the Abuja National Stadium at heart of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), promptnewsonline.com. reports.

NFF President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick and the General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi as well as other Departmental Heads on Tuesday occupied their new offices.

Although some moveable items are still being transported from the old secretariat nicknamed Glass House at Zone 7, Wuse, Abuja, full office activities have commenced in Sunday Dankaro House from where Pinnick and Sanusi worked full time.

A visibly happy Sanusi who was seen treating files and other official documents on his desk expressed joy that the NFF secretariat has finally moved to the permanent site.

“I think it is good to tell Nigerians that the NFF secretariat is now at Sunday Dankaro House. It is nice to mention it”, Sanusi who is also the NFF Chief Executive Officer (CEO) said.