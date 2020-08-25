Finally, Messi asks to leave Barcelona

Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club after almost two decades with the Spanish giants.

This comes a little over a week after Barcelona’s humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.

It also comes a week after Barcelona’s new head coach Ronald Koeman said he wants Messi to remain at the club.

But sources say Messi’s meeting with Koeman didn’t go as well as planned, in addition to the Dutchman’s portrayal of him as not being totally untouchable in the media.

Messi, 33, has won a record six Ballon d’Or awards during his time at Barcelona as the top player in the world, and has helped the club win 10 Spanish league titles and four Champions Leagues.

Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol reacted to the news that Messi wants to leave, tweeting: “Respect and admiration, Leo. All my support, friend.”

While it is not yet clear where the Argentine is headed, Inter Milan are said to be leading the race to sign the iconic no 10.

