Finally, Bukayo Saka gets England call-up

Nigerian football fans have been rocked by the news that talented teenager Bukayo Saka has chosen to play for England after he was called up by manager Gareth Southgate.

Saka, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Harvey Barnes were Thursday handed their first senior England call-ups.

Saka, 19, has featured just three times for Arsenal during this campaign but broke into the first-team and impressed while playing at full-back for the Gunners last season.

Calvert-Lewin’s impressive start to the new campaign has propelled Everton to three wins from three in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old is the Premier League’s joint-leading goalscorer with five, and also scored a hat-trick for the Toffees in Carabao Cup win over West Ham Wednesday.

Barnes has also been on good form as Leicester perch on the top of the early Premier League table, with the 22-year-old scoring in the Foxes’ win over Burnley.

England have three home games during this international break, including Nations League games against Belgium and Denmark and a friendly against Wales.

Many fans have called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to ensure that Saka chose the Super Eagles over England’s Three Lions.

But the prodigious winger never really committed to the three-time African champions despite overtures of the Amaju Pinnick-led board.

There were hopes he could still play for Nigeria after he was left out of last month’s round of games by Southgate, but he wasn’t included in Gernot Rohr’s 25-man squad for next week’s international friendlies against Algeria and Tunisia.

Having lost Saka, it is now expected that the NFF would pull out all the stops to lure Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze to play for Nigeria.

The skilful midfielder has featured for England U19, but is still eligible to play for Nigeria.

