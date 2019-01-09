Finally, Army Frees Daily Trust Editor

Uthman Abubakar, north-east regional editor of Daily Trust Newspaper, has been released by the army.

Mannir Dan-Ali, editor-in-chief of the newspaper, announced the release after receiving Abubakar who was brought into the Maiduguri office by an army officer.

In a move that has been widely criticised across the country, soldiers on Sunday invaded the head office of newspaper in Abuja and its regional offices in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, and Lagos.

The soldiers, on the orders of the defence headquarters, barricaded the gate of the Maiduguri office after arresting two editorial staff.

The defence headquarters subsequently said the newspaper’s offices had been shut down as a result of a story which revealed “the military’s plan on the fight against insurgency”.

According to the military, such a report showed the paper to be sympathetic to the terrorists.

The soldiers however vacated the newspaper premises and unsealed it after an order from the presidency.

Meanwhile, Abubakar said he was courteously treated while in detention but his mobiles phones and laptops are yet to be handed over to him.