Final Year Student, Boyfriend killed by generator fumes

A student of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State and her boyfriend have died from generator fume poisoning.

Chioma Anachulam, a final year Business and Finance student her boyfriend, De Young, were found dead in a friend’s room off-campus on Sunday morning.

According to sources on the ground, the sad incident happened five days before her final examination.

It is understood that De Young had visited her in school on Saturday, 16 November 2019 and they decided to pass the night at a friend’s place.

The friend excused them, but when he returned in the morning he found Chioma dead and the boyfriend unconscious.

De Young was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Eyewitnesses said Chioma’s body was swollen and her tongue was sticking out of her mouth. Her skin colour had already changed.

They were both rushed to ‘Chiononso Hospital’ where it was revealed that Chioma, who is from Nnewi, had been dead for at least six hours but De Young was still alive, though unconscious.

