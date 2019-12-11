Final Year Rivers University Student raped, murdered in her apartment

The Rivers State University was thrown into chaos after a final year law student was raped and then stabbed to death in her apartment in Port Harcourt.

The 24-year old, victim, identified as Matilda Itonyo Mark, was said to have been raped and then brutally stabbed by her assailants inside her apartment close to Eagle Island.

Matilda’s body was found in a pool of blood, before an ambulance accompanied by security personnel was sighted at the scene of the incident taking the corpse away. It is not yet clear the circumstances that led to her tragic death.

The Rivers State Police Command and the Management of the Rivers State University were yet to react to the incident at the time of this report.

More to follow…

