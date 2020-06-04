Sharon Jatto has shared her alleged conversation with filmmaker Victor Okpala, who she had accused of sexual misconduct.

In case you missed all the drama, Jatto took to her Instagram to narrate a shocking story of how Okpala demanded for sex in exchange for movie roles, and this happened when she was barely 17.

Her revelation soon spread like wild fire, with many Nigerians calling out the filmmaker on social media.

Now, Jatto has shared screenshots which shows her alleged conversation with Okpala, in which he pleaded with her to leave the “past where it belongs.” He also, in the said chats (shared below), said that his family is being ripped apart because of her revelation.

See the screenshots below:

