Filmmaker Mildred Okwo Shows Support for Erica Nlewedim: “You Will be Fine!”

Mildred Okwo has shown emotional support for Erica Nlewedim, who many people are anticipating will be disqualified from the Big Brother Naija show following her shocking fight with Laycon.

In case you missed it: Erica got into a fight with Laycon who had spread stories in the house about how she severally tried to kiss Erica. Erica had admitted that she only attempted once when she was wasted from excessive drinking, and so was surprised to hear Laycon’s allegation.

Last night, after they came out from the party venue, she confronted him, and this led to one of the messiest nights in the history of BBNaija, during which she spoke about her family, her unresolved trauma. The mental breakdown was too heartbreaking for many people.

Now, folks are counting down to when Erica will be kicked out of the show, and one of her biggest supporters–the filmmaker Mildred Okwo–has said that the actress will be fine despite all.

“A few weeks of rest and you will be fine Baby G!” she tweeted Erica’s photo, and this has warmed the hearts of many.

See her tweet below:

A few weeks of rest and you will be fine Baby G! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/IJYFiCbt5V — Film Director (@MealdredO) September 6, 2020

