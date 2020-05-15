Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino to Direct ‘Scarface’ Reboot

A Scarface reboot is already in the works, Variety is reporting.

Per the outlet, Luca Guadagnino, who is famous for directing Call Me By Your Name, reportedly will direct a reboot of classic film for Universal Pictures.

The new screenplay will be penned by Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, and the project will be produced by Dylan Clark for his Dylan Clark Productions.

Variety adds:

The story has been adapted a number of times, most recently in the 1983 classic starring Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer with Brian DePalma directing. The new pic is a reimagining of the core immigrant story told in both the 1932 and 1983 films, and will be set in Los Angeles.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

