Filmmaker Lanre Adediwura Cries for Help After Suffering Police Brutality in Lagos: Video

Lanre Adediwura has called on Nigerians to help in getting him justice after his encounter with the officers of the Nigerian Police in Lagos.
According to Adediwura, he was driving down the streets of Lagos when the officers stopped his vehicle and requested for a bribe, and when he failed to give in, they proceeded to assault him and an unnamed pregnant woman, and also batter his car.
“I am a law-abiding citizen. I want justice,” he cried in the emotional video.
See his clips below:
Fellow Nigerians, I am a Nigerian filmmaker. I have just been harassed by some police officers. They broke my wind screen and Fifty thousand naira missing in my car. The police woman started tearing her uniform by herself before we got to the station. Now they are turning the story around. We are currently at ejigbo magistrate court. Please I want justice. @instablog9ja @agbosblog @officiallindaikeji @channelstv_ent @tvcnewsng @tvcconnect @silverbirdtv
The police had yet to react to this as at press time.