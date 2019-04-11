Filmmaker Lanre Adediwura Cries for Help After Suffering Police Brutality in Lagos: Video

Lanre Adediwura has called on Nigerians to help in getting him justice after his encounter with the officers of the Nigerian Police in Lagos.

According to Adediwura, he was driving down the streets of Lagos when the officers stopped his vehicle and requested for a bribe, and when he failed to give in, they proceeded to assault him and an unnamed pregnant woman, and also batter his car.

“I am a law-abiding citizen. I want justice,” he cried in the emotional video.

See his clips below:

The police had yet to react to this as at press time.

