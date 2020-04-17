Filmmaker Kasi Lemmons to Helm ‘Shadow King’ Adaptation

THR is reporting that Kasi Lemmons will helm the adaptation of Maaza Mengiste’s bestselling novel, The Shadow King.

Per the outlet, the historical fiction novel is set during Mussolini’s 1935 invasion of Ethiopia and tells the story of the Ethiopian women soldiers who were left out of the historical record of World War II.

Lemmons is famous for writing and directing the Oscar-nominated biopic Harriet, and with this project, Atlas Entertainment’s Stephanie Haymes-Roven: “Kasi’s films are epic and intimate all at once. It makes her the perfect filmmaker to bring to life Maaza’s complex characters and compelling world captured in The Shadow King. We are thrilled to be working with her on such a special project.”

Added Lemmons: “Maaza Mengiste’s mesmerizing novel takes my breath away. The imagery is so rich and powerful and the characters so vividly drawn, it naturally lends itself to adaptation. I’m very honored to be a part of bringing this brilliant book to the screen and I’m thrilled to be working with everyone at Atlas.”

We can’t wait!