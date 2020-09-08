Filmmaker, Jade Osiberu Talks Tough on What Feminism is and is Not

Jade Osiberu has shared her two cents on exactly what she feels feminism is and what it is not.

The filmmaker took to her Twitter handle to categorically state that trash behaviour from both genders should be addressed as feminism is not about women’s rights to toxic behaviour without consequences.

In a thread, Jade Osiberu revealed that equality in opportunities and human dignity is what the ideology is for and trying to match dysfunction and toxicity is a personal war and definitely not feminism.

The ‘Sugar Rush’ writer admonished folks that they cannot afford to become the problem they’re trying to solve.

Though she came under heavy criticism for her stance, Jade isn’t backing down.

See her tweets below.

What feminism is NOT about: women’s rights to toxic behavior without consequences. Trash behavior should be addressed regardless of gender. — Jade Osiberu (@jadeosiberu) September 7, 2020

There’s evidently a Twitter camp for whom logic is a challenge. Equality in opportunities and human dignity is what feminism is about. Trying to match dysfunction and toxicity is your personal war not feminism. You cannot become the problem you are trying to solve. https://t.co/XEEg7FPLVw — Jade Osiberu (@jadeosiberu) September 7, 2020

Apparently I’m a disgrace to womanhood for stating exactly what feminism is. It feels like my tweet dragged out the most intellectually challenged people on twitter. Make it make sense lord pic.twitter.com/FG8tbM0cA8 — Jade Osiberu (@jadeosiberu) September 7, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

