Filmmaker Charles Inojie Drags Internet Fraudsters on His Instagram and It’s Epic

Charles Inojie had some words for some fraudsters who woefully attempted to misinterpreter his Instagram post.

It all started when the filmmaker shared an inspiring post encouraging his followers to keep working hard. “Keep pressing. Keep believing. Grace would take you where grade cannot,” he wrote.

And while many people understood his post, some apparent fraudsters hopped on the post, claiming that the “pressing” mention was a reference to their criminal cyber activities.

And he read them for filth.

See their glorious exchange below: