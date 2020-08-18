Filmmaker Ayo Shonaiya ‘Apologises’ for Slut-Shaming #BBNaija Erica

Ayo Shonaiya he is sorry for his sexist remarks targeting actress and Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim.

In case you missed it: Erica appears to be in a relationship with Kiddwaya, who happens to be the son of the famous billionaire businessman, Terry Waya. While many people continue to hope that their relationship waxes stronger, Shonaiya hopped on his Twitter to dismiss her as a gold-digger.

“The way I see this Erica, when they get out and Kiddwaya introduces her to his dad, she might end up with the dad at some point,” he said, adding that there “are some girls like that. Nothing new under the sun.”

This stirred heated reactions on social media, with Nigerian ripping the sexist for filth.

Shonaiya quickly deleted his tweet, and now says he is sorry for the nasty things he said about the actress.

“Saturday night I posted an insensitive tweet about #EricaBBNaija that I quickly regretted & deleted after like 4mins. But ofcos concerned citizens had munched it & posted on blogs. Apologies to whomever it may have offended. This was NOT my intention,” he wrote.

See his post:

Saturday night I posted an insensitive tweet about #EricaBBNaija that I quickly regretted & deleted after like 4mins. But ofcos concerned citizens had munched it & posted on blogs. Apologies to whomever it may have offended. This was NOT my intention. Peace in the Middle East ✌🏾 — Ayo Shonaiya (@AyoShonaiya) August 17, 2020

