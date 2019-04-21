Film Director John Singleton Reportedly Suffers a Stroke

Complex is reporting that Oscar-nominated director John Singleton has reportedly suffered a stroke and is recovering in a hospital.

The filmmaker is famous for directing the hugely popular 1991 film Boyz n the Hood, which landed him two Oscar nominations for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. He was also the youngest filmmaker nominated in those categories.

Also, he directed the video for Michael Jackson’s “Remember The Time.” He later went on to work on RosewoodShaft2 Fast 2 FuriousFour Brothers, some episodes of The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime StoryEmpire, and Billions.

Now, fans have trouped out on social media to wish him well.

