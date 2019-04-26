Film Director John Singleton in Coma Following Major Stroke

CNN is reporting that John Singleton is in a coma after suffering a major stroke more than a week ago.

According to the media house, this was confirmed in court documents filed by his mother Shelia Ward. in which she seeks conservatorship. The documents were filed Thursday on behalf of Singleton’s mother, and they state that Singleton is “currently hospitalized in a coma and is unable to provide for his personal needs” or “manage his financial resources.”

And this comes Singleton’s family confirmed he suffered a stroke on April 17 but did not elaborate on his condition.

The 51-year-old filmmaker was the first black filmmaker nominated for the best director Oscar award and is known for films like “Boyz n the Hood” and “Poetic Justice.” He also co-created for the FX Network, “Snowfall,” which was renewed last year for a third season.

Fans are wishing him well.