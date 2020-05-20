The 93rd Academy Awards might be postponed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, says a report published in Variety. And this might negatively affect chances for movies whose producers are hoping will bag an award in February 2021.

“It’s likely they’ll be postponed,” said a source about the possible postponement of the Oscars. But then Variety added that this source “cautioned that the details, including potential new dates, have not been fully discussed or formally proposed yet. Another source says the date is currently unchanged at ABC.”

This comes after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced a temporary rule allowing films that did not air in a movie theater to be eligible for awards. Previously it was required that a film must have been given a seven-day theatrical release in Los Angeles County to be qualified for an Oscar.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.