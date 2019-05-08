‘Figment of Imagination’ – IGP Denies Claims FG Offered Miyetti Allah N100bn

Mohammed Adamu, acting inspector-general of police, has denied reports that the federal government offered to pay Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria N100 billion to tackle kidnappings in the country.

Adamu made the rebuttal on Tuesday in Abuja while speaking with reporters shortly after a closed-door session that lasted more than two hours at the senate.

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria had kicked against the plan by the federal government to allegedly appease MACBAN with N100 billion to set up cattle ranches for their livestock, describing the action as a crime.

Adamu dismissed the report as the figment of someone’s imagination, saying the need for such agreement between the federal government and MACBAN did not arise if kidnapping in the country was to be tackled.

“There was nothing like that. That information you got was social media information. There was no discussion to that effect,” he said.

“The source of the information, nobody knows; and certainly it is not from government. It is somebody’s imagination that just came up to distract attention.”

On the alleged rape of some women by some police officers in Abuja, Adamu said a panel had already been set up to look into the case.

“A panel has been set up to investigate this and any officer caught and proven to have done that will face the law,” he said.