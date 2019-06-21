FIFA takes over CAF

World football governing body FIFA has taken over the operations of the Confederation of Africa Football.

FIFA appointed its Secretary General FatmaSamoura as “FIFA General Delegate for Africa” for a six-month period from August 1 to January 30, 2020, renewable with the agreement of both organisations.

The agreement, announced in a joint statement, effectively sees FIFA take over the management of football on the African continent for the stipulated period.

The statement read in part,

“FIFA and CAF will work closely together in order to best serve all African Member Associations to bring stability, serenity, professionalism and effective football development on the African continent.

“As part of this process, it was also agreed that FIFA and CAF will undertake as soon as possible a full forensic audit of CAF.

“Under the new arrangement, Samoura, who still retains her position as Secretary General of FIFA, will work with CAF president Ahmad and a team of experts to oversee the operational management including governance and administrative procedures.

“To ensure the efficient and professional organization of all CAF competitions and support the growth and development of football in all countries and regions of CAF.”

Ahmad was recently detained by authorities in France and is also being investigated by FIFA over allegations that he unduly influenced a CAF decision to buy sportswear through a French company rather than directly from manufacturers and at inflated prices.

The Ahmad controversy came as a major embarrassment to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who has been claiming a new image for world football.