FIFA President, Gianni Infantino tests positive for Coronavirus

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and has entered into self-isolation accordingly, the world football governing body has announced.

According to FIFA, Infantino, who replaced Sepp Blatter in 2016, was showing mild symptoms of the virus.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has tested positive for coronavirus.

His quarantine period will last for at least 10 days in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, until a time when he no longer carries a threat of spreading the virus.

In the statement confirming his test, FIFA said that all those who have been in contact with Infantino in recent days have been informed and have been advised to take the necessary steps.

