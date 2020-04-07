Fifa executives took bribes to award Russia, Qatar World Cup hosting rights – US Prosecutors

In a fresh scandal rocking world football governing body, US prosecutors allege that former Fifa executives took bribes in return for voting for Russia and Qatar to host the World Cup.

This was contained in a new indictment revealed by the FBI in the US District Court on Monday.

According to the documents, several former Fifa executive committee members “were offered or received bribes in connection with their votes”.

The Department of Justice makes allegations against Nicolas Leoz, the former president of South American governing body Conmebol, and ex-Brazil federation supremo Ricardo Teixeira.

Both are accused of taking money “in exchange for their votes in favour of Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup”.

Disgraced former Fifa vice-president Jack Warner of Trinidad and Tobago was also allegedly paid £4m through a host of offshore shell companies to back Russia’s 2018 bid.

Russia beat England to win the right to host the most recent World Cup in 2018. Warner was president of the North and Central American and Caribbean confederation CONCACAF.

Another former Fifa ExCo member – Guatemala football chief Rafael Salguero – was allegedly promised a bribe to vote for Russia.

Former executives at US television giant 21st Century Fox have also been charged in the indictment with making payments to South American football officials to secure broadcast rights.

“The profiteering and bribery in international soccer have been deep-seated and commonly known practices for decades,” said FBI assistant director-in-charge William Sweeney.

“The FBI… are investigating the illicit handshakes and backroom deals hidden in the infrastructure of soccer events, venues and marketing contracts.

“The first public charges date back to 2015. This should illustrate to everyone still hoping to score millions corruptly, we’re going to find you.”