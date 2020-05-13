FIFA cancels The Best Awards over COVID-19

World football governing body FIFA has cancelled The Best Award ceremony for 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Madrid-based Marca claims FIFA will now leave the trophy that recognises then best player for the 2019-20 season without a winner as the COVID-19 pandemic has paralysed world football.

The event was billed to take place in September of this year in Milan, but the social and health conditions have made FIFA cancel this year’s edition.

Leo Messi was the winner in 2019. With there being no event this year, the Argentine will be the defending champion for another year. Same goes for Meghan Rapinoe, US women soccer forward who won the 2019 award.

As it stands, the rest of the award ceremonies this season are still taking place.

‘France Football’ still hasn’t decided what will happen with the Ballon d’Or, the same as UEFA with the award ceremony that they have during the Champions League group stage draw.

