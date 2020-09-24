FIFA begins construction of mini-stadium in Kebbi

World football governing body, FIFA, has commenced the construction of a mini-stadium in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital.

The project is sponsored by world football governing body, FIFA and enabled by the Nigeria Football Federation represented by Alhaji Ibrahim Musa.

Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Secretary-General, Dr Mohammed Sanusi also showed up with couples of other NFF officials.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu graced the event with other top officials in the state, and he poured eulogies on FIFA and the NFF for considering the Kebbi for the record-breaking project.

“I am excited by this project, and it is important that we make good use of it to the maxium. I have always said that sport is an important tool of development in any society. A society can only develop if it searches for, encourages and reward performance,” the governor said.

The north-west state becomes the first State to benefit from the FIFA Forward 2-0 projects.

