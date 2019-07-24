Fifa Bans Ex-Liberia FA Boss, Musa Bility, for 10 Years

FIFA has hit Liberian official, Musa Bility, with a 10-year ban from football for financial offences, the sport’s world governing body announced on Wednesday.

Bility, a member of the African Confederation (CAF) executive committee and former president of the Liberian federation (LFA), was found guilty of misappropriating FIFA’s funds, according to the organisation.

An investigation opened after an audit of LFA accounts revealed various payments made and received from entities owned by Bility or his family, said FIFA. The embattled official was also fined 500,000 Swiss francs (507,300 dollars).

Earlier this week Bility had said he would contest FIFA’s decision to take oversight of the operational management of CAF from Aug. 1 to Jan. 31, 2020, saying it is in violation of the body’s statutes.

