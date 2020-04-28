FG’s palliative rice is unsafe for consumption – Gov Emmanuel

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has declared the 1,800 bags of rice sent to state by the Federal Government as palliative in the face of COVID-19 lockdown as unsafe for consumption.

Emmanuel, who described the bags of rice as ‘customs bonded rice’, said he will subject the rice to scientific test to ascertain whether such should be distributed to the people of the state.

Addressing newsmen in Uyo on Monday, the governor said he had strong reservations against distributing a food item that has shown serious signs of decay to residents, TheNation writes.

“For the relief materials from Federal Government, we got 1,800 bags of custom bonded warehouse rice. That gift is not good for me to distribute to my citizens. We have sent it for test, but it doesn’t look good enough for consumption,” he said.

The governor presented an overview of efforts so far made in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, saying: “We are experiencing what the entire world has never experienced before, so no one can truly boost of experience. Covid-19 has never happened before so everyone is learning to manage it.

“But despite this, Covid-19 met us prepared as if we knew. 100 percent of the equipment at Ibom Specialist Hospital, including the 13 ventilators were bought before Covid 19”.

“We have set up additional isolation centre in Ibom Specialist hospital, with oxygen and everything. Bought an additional 1,500KVA generating set for Ibom Specialist hospital.

“We have a modern digital, functional situation room for every single test analysis and close to 50 medical experts who are manning these”

“As at today, everyone in Akwa Ibom who has met the criteria of case management in accordance with NCDC guidelines, has been tested. I challenge anyone who has experienced COVID-19 symptoms and has been refused testing, to come out and say so,” he said

Emmanuel pledged to do everything within his powers to keep Akwa Ibom and its residents safe.

