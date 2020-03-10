FG Will Enforce 70% Local Content in Radio, TV Production – Minister

The Federal Government is set to enforce the provision for 70% local content in all radio and television programmes in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who announced this at a meeting with the Electronic Media Content Owners Association of Nigeria (ENCOAN) in Lagos on Monday, said the measure was part of the reforms being implemented in the broadcast industry.

“Now if you take a copy of the new Broadcasting Code, you will see that we have done a lot of work. We have broken the monopoly in the industry and we are going to ensure that we enforce the 70% local content in our broadcasting.

“The reforms that we have undertaken will promote local content and will give value to your creative work,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed, who described the reform as a revolution in the country’s broadcast industry, urged members of EMCOAN to take advantage of the new policy and look at new frontiers in content production, especially for women and children programmes.

“I believe that we are entering a new dawn for local content producers like you. We are revamping the Broadcasting Code in a manner that will favour you.

“We are instituting the audience measurement system for your benefit and we are working also on getting a more virile APCON that will take care of the interest of all stakeholders,” he said.

The Minister said the Central Bank of Nigeria is making funds available for the creative industry and urged EMCOAN to work with the government with a view to identifying the priority programmes that will enjoy funding, promotion or subsidy from the apex bank.

He commended the tenacity of purpose of members of the association and encouraged them to continue to produce the local content that reflects the nation’s diverse cultures in order to inculcate values and ethics in children.

In her remarks, the President of EMCOAN, Mrs. Jibe Ologeh, said the association, which is responsible for more than 85% of the content in the nation’s broadcast industry, is excited by the reforms, which give priority to local producers.

She said Nigeria is blessed with rich cultures and scenery which will positively project the image of the country, particularly when they dominate the content in radio and television.

The Association presented its four-point agenda to the minister and sought his support to actualise them.

The Acting Director General of the National Broadcast Commission, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, accompanied the Minister to the meeting.