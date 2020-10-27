FG warns of resurgence of COVID-19 over #EndSARS protests

The Federal Government has warned of a high risk of a resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria due to the large gatherings of the #EndSARS protesters and the mayhem that followed.

Mr Boss Mustapha, Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, made the disclosure at a joint national media briefing of the taskforce in Abuja on Monday.

“Over the past two weeks, Nigerians have focused attention on two important issues

“Namely, the protests by youths which has unfortunately metamorphosed into an unprecedented safety and security situation and COVID-19 developments in the country and around the world.

“Both activities are critical to our nation because the security situation impacts negatively on our economy, social life, international reputation and ability to effectively coordinate the national response.

“Also, the large gatherings witnessed during the protests and during the break-ins at various warehouses, homes and looting of stores put us at a great risk of resurgence of the virus,’’ he said.

Mustapha, who is the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said that the global pandemic situation had continued to escalate, with the cumulative number of infections crossing the 43 million mark.

“Nigeria maintains the 5th position in highest cumulative cases after South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Ethiopia,’’ he said.

The SGF commended the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) for partnering with state governments in the distribution of palliatives to their people.

He urged all Nigerians to remain law-abiding and collaborate with law enforcement agencies to restore normalcy in the country.

“Humanity has been traumatised by COVID-19. Our nation is not experiencing a second wave, but has been impacted negatively by looting and arson,’’ Mustapha said.

