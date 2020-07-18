FG, WAEC, fix September 5 for WASSCE

The Federal Government and West African Examination Council (WAEC) have agreed to shift the date for the commencement of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) from the August 4.

The Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, on Friday announced that the new date for the examination is September 5, 2020.

He explained that this decision was the outcome of a meeting between the Federal Government and officials of WAEC’s Nigeria office on Monday noting that both parties have agreed to further consult with four other countries on new examination date.

The minister also revealed that the government has given school owners in the country till July 29, 2020 to meet specific guidelines towards the reopening of schools at a date to be announced in due course.

Nwajiuba urged the schools to undertake self-assessment and send feedback to state Ministries of Education, not later than July 29, 2020.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

