FG Turns Screw on AMCON’s Top 20 Debtors

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the Federal Government has set up a task force to monitor the top 20 debtors on the list of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

This was confirmed in a statement released by Laolu Akande, the vice president’s spokesman, saying the federal government has renewed efforts to recover the N5 trillion debt owed by the debtors.

The agencies tasked to go after the debtors are Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and the permanent secretaries of the justice and transport ministries.

At a meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Osinbajo told all the agencies to re-strategize to achieve the desired results.

“The key is collaboration. We need a small team comprising these agencies to look at the next steps that we need to take, especially the criminal aspect, forfeiture, and all of that,” he said.

According to Muiz Banire, AMCON chairman, 67% of the N5 trillion debt is owed by the top 20 debtors.

Some of the stakeholders present at the meeting were Ibrahim Magu, the acting chairman of the EFCC; Bolaji Owasanoye ICPC chairman; Modibbo Tukur, NFIU director; Sabiu Zakari, permanent secretary at the ministry of transportation.