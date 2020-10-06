FG to roll out more COVID-19 palliatives – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the federal government is working on providing more palliatives to relive the pains of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nigerians.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, in Abuja on Monday, Osinbajo gave the assurance in a chat with correspondents on Sunday.

The Vice President also reassured that President Muhammadu Buhari understands the pains and burdens Nigerians are going through because of the economic aftermath of the pandemic “and that is why the Federal Government is considering palliatives that can offer succour to the people.”

The statement quoted Osinbajo as saying: “We fully understand that we must have a way of ensuring that the pain that people feel, the economic difficulty that people are going through, that we are able to address those as much as possible.

“Which is why even in our current discussions with labour, one of the issues we are looking at include what sort of palliatives are possible for the Nigerian people. In what ways can we reduce the burden and how quickly can we do so?”

The Vice President also noted that “there are other creative ways that we are involved in at the moment, in reducing the burden on Nigerians, because we all accept that nobody expected a downturn in the economic fortunes of the country occasioned by the fallouts of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had 12 consecutive quarters of growth before the pandemic, we were all expecting that 2020 will be the best year, since the beginning of the administration, but here we are, faced with challenges, global challenges, we also have our own peculiar problems.

“But the important thing is that the President and the government are committed completely in ensuring that Nigerians do not suffer needlessly and in whatever way it is possible, we will reduce the burden on Nigerians.”

