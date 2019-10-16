‘FG to review salaries, allowances of Public Officials’ –Ngige

Chris Ngige, minister of labour, says the federal government will review the salaries and allowances of political office holders across the country.

The minister stated this when delegates of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) visited him at his office in Abuja, on Tuesday.

“The last holistic wage review took place in 2011 and a new one is being planned. Government has put up the Presidential Committee on Salaries headed by the Minister of Finance and co-chaired by me,” he said.

Ngige said the 12 wage structures in the country will be looked into, adding that the allowances of political office holders, including governors, will be reviewed.

“There are people who earn 300 percent of what others earn and they have the same degree. We may have people in NNPC, FIRS, Customs and others with third-class (degrees) earning 300 percent more than the man with first-class in the ministry,” he said.

“We have 12 wage structures in Nigeria. We will beam our searchlight on them

“Revenue Mobilisation will also look at what is given to political office holders. What is a governor doing with hazard allowance? What hazard when the state is feeding him and his family? What is a governor doing with constituency allowance? The whole state is his constituency. These are what will be holistically reviewed.”