FG to inject over N600bn into agriculture – Minister

The Federal Government has said it will inject over N600 billion as stimulus-response into the agriculture sector.

This was disclosed in a statement in Abuja Sunday by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono.

The minister according to the statement signed by the Director of Information of the ministry, Mr Theodore Ogaziechi, stated this while on a tour of Dangote Fertiliser Plant and other fertiliser companies in Lagos State.

Nanono said the stimulus package would target small scale farmers, to ensure food security and sustainability.

He explained that the package would target farmers nationwide and expected to begin with an initial 2.4 million farmers.

The minister, who commenced the tour with a courtesy call on the governor of Lagos State, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, promised to support the state farming communities with rural roads, solar lighting, and water holes to increase productivity.

Nanono further promised to collaborate with the Lagos State government in revamping the fish sub-sector in order to tap into its marine potentials to reduce fish importation.

