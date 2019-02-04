FG to Demolish ‘Illegal’ Higher Institutions – Adamu

The Federal Government has warned that illegal higher institutions will be demolished as they pose a threat to the education system.

Government had earlier directed higher education regulatory agencies to ‘crackdown hard’ on unlawful universities, colleges of education and polytechnics.

This comes after about 66 universities, 68 polytechnics and specialized technical colleges were discovered to be running courses and awarding certificates without licenses.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu said this at a press briefing in Abuja weekend.

According to him, following the directive to regulatory bodies to shut down unlawful higher institutions, reports indicated that “the agencies have already gone to work and the impact is being felt across the country.”

He called on the public to expose illegal higher institutions whenever they are found, with a view to dealing with the menace.

“Where necessary we shall demolish such institutions,” he said.

Meanwhile, public universities across the country remain shut following the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Government and the striking lecturers are scheduled to continue their meeting this week with a view to bring an end to the three-month long industrial action.

