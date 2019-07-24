FG to Begin Aerial Surveillance of Southwest Forests

The Federal Government has announced plans to commence aerial surveillance of forests in the South-West to combat the rising insecurity in the zone.

This was the resolution reached at the security stakeholders’ meeting between Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and traditional rulers in Osun State on Tuesday.

Osinbajo told reporters that the meeting was a continuation of the consultations the FG had embarked upon to tackle security the security challenges facing the country.

He said meeting with traditional rulers was necessary because of the roles they would play in helping to secure their domains.

Osinbajo said,

“This meeting is important because traditional rulers will interface with the government on behalf of their communities. We are bringing them onboard to ensure proper implementation of the strategy.”

Speaking to reporters after the meeting at Osun Government House, Oke Fia, Osogbo, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, who led about 80 other monarchs to the meeting, said they had gotten the FG’s commitment to regular aerial surveillance of forest in the region to tackle insecurity.

He said,

“The Vice-President, as directed by the President, promised us to monitor all the programmes to ensure successful implementation.”

Osun State Deputy Governor Benedict Alabi, who read Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s address on the occasion, said they had adopted a pre-emptive approach to tame insecurity in the state.

The governor said the state government had held security meetings with all stakeholders in the state including the one in Ife-Ilesa zone to address the influx of criminals into the communities.

Oyetola said,

“South-West governors have held a security summit which decision to work jointly is a panacea for the menace.

“We have collaborated with the neighbouring states, mobilised vigilance groups and hunters to police the flashpoints and other parts of the state.

“I have visited the Chief of Army Staff, the Inspector-General of Police and the Director-General of the Department State Services to solicit support for our security plans.”