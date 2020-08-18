FG threatens action against Ghana over mistreatment of Nigerians

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama says Nigeria may have to approach the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court over the continuous attack on Nigerian traders in Ghana.

Onyeama made this known on Monday in Abuja when representatives of the Nigerian traders in Ghana under the Progressive Ambassadors of Nigeria (PAN) paid him a visit on Monday in Abuja.

He said that the Nigerian government has proactively swung into action immediately to address the situation within the shortest time possible.

“What is the point of having an economic community if at the end of the day each country would make laws and regulations in contradiction to that.

“This has been a recurring nightmare and concrete measures need to be taken and the first step we want to take is to be sure of all the facts before we act.

“So, this will entail hearing from the Ghanaian government, the Minister of trade is going to engage his Ghanaian counterpart.

“We have summoned the Ghanaian High Commissioner, who has given us information, we have the intention of recalling our Charge d affaires in Ghana for consultations.

“And again to get the facts because she is on the ground there.

“We are also going to get in touch with ECOWAS to also understand clearly what the ECOWAS perspective on this is, with this law in contravention of the ECOWAS protocol.

“So, once we have all the facts then we will consider all our options with the Ghanaian government, so we don’t what to anticipate what our actions will be but all our options will be there depending on the facts.

“Clearly, if it is contravening the ECOWaS protocol, then we would have to now look at ECOWAS solution including the ECOWS court as a final arbiter,” Onyeama said.

Onyeama said another issue to be looked into is on reciprocity, stating that Nigeria has created an enabling environment for Ghanaians to operate in Nigeria and so, Nigerians should enjoy the same privilege in Ghana.

Speaking earlier, Mr. Jasper Emenike, President of PAN had on behalf of the Nigerian traders in Ghana called for the urgent intervention of the Nigerian government to deescalate the burning tensions.

Lamenting the unjust treatment of Nigerian traders in Ghana, Emenike said Ghanaian retail traders enjoy the ease of doing business in Nigeria without any harassment but that was not the same for them.

