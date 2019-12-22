FG steps up plans for Diaspora voting

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said that the commission was seeking an amendment of the Electoral Law to enable more than 20 million Nigerians living abroad to vote in the country’s general election.

She spoke in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday at an event organised by the state government in conjunction with some youth organizations.

Dabiri-Erewa, represented by the Head, Media and Public Relations of the commission, Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Balogun, explained that Nigerians living abroad were contributing enormous resources to national development and they should have a voice during elections.

“With Nigerians in Diaspora contributing so much to the Nigerian economy, estimated at over 25 billion dollars in 2018, we believe they deserve to vote for their choice of leaders at home.

“We are already working with the National Assembly to hopefully make this a reality in Nigeria through amendment to the country’s Electoral Act.

“We, therefore, look forward to many more engagements with Nigerians in the Diaspora in the years ahead,” she said.

Dabiri-Erewa said that the commission in collaboration with other stakeholders had drafted and validated a holistic Diaspora Policy currently awaiting the approval of Federal Executive Council.

According to her, the Federal Government has set aside July 25 of every year to celebrate and honour Nigerians in the Diaspora for their contributions to national development.