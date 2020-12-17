FG, States, LGs shared N601bn in November – FAAC

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared a total of N601.110 billion November 2020 federation account revenue to the Federal, States and Local Government Councils and agencies.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday saying after the meeting for the month of December 2020 held at the Federal Ministry of Finance headquarters, Abuja.

The meeting was chaired by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed.

The total distributable revenue of N601.110 billion comprised statutory revenue of N436.457 billion; Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N156.786 billion and augmentation of N7.867 billion from the Forex Equalisation revenue.

The gross statutory revenue of N436.457 billion available for the month of November 2020 was higher than the N378.148 billion received in the previous month by N58.309 billion.

The gross revenue of N156.786 billion available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) was also higher than the N126.463 billion available in the previous month by N30.323 billion.

A communiqué issued by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) indicated that from the total distributable revenue of N601.110 billion; the Federal Government received N215.600 billion, the State Governments received N171.167 billion and the Local Government Councils received N126.789 billion.

The relevant States received N31.392 billion as 13% mineral revenue, while the cost of collection, transfers, and refunds had an allocation of N56.162 billion.

The balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) as of December 16 was $72.411 million.

