FG shuts racist Chinese Haufei restaurant/mall in Lagos

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), the apex consumer protection agency in Nigeria, on Saturday, sealed an elitist Chinese restaurant and mall in Lagos for alleged racism.

This comes months after Nigerians took to social media to complain about the racist stand of the restaurant that caters to Chinese and other foreign nationals.

FCCPC announced the sealing of Haufei Restaurant & Mall via a tweet from @fccpcnigeria.

“Today, FCCPC closed Haufei Restaurant & Mall 33 Aboyade Cole, VI based on credible intel & surveillance that the biz declines service to Nigerians.

“Staff of the biz admitted this is the policy & our operatives experienced same. Both now closed for further regulatory action,” the tweet said.

