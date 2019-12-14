FG seizes Ex-CJN Onnoghen’s passport, stops him and his family from travelling abroad

The regime of Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) has barred the immediate past Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, from travelling out of the country, Punch writes.

An internal report issued by the Nigeria Immigration Service, which was read out to The Punch correspondent by a top officer, stated that Onnoghen, his wife and daughter were attempting to travel to Accra, Ghana when they were accosted by immigration officers.

The report stated,

“On November 11, 2019, retired Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, was attempting to travel to Accra, Ghana. He was in company with his wife, Nkoyo, and daughter.

“His passport, with number A50445233, was flagged because Justice Onnoghen’s name was on the watch list. The passport is currently in custody of the NIS.”

The senior officer told Saturday PUNCH that the passport seized from Onnoghen was not a diplomatic passport but the ordinary green passport.

The immigration officer said the directive to seize Onnoghen’s passport came from the Presidency.

“Justice Onnoghen will have to meet with the Presidency to know why his passport was seized. We are only following instructions,” the officer said.

According to Punch, a top judicial officer asserted that Onnoghen’s decision to challenge his conviction by the CCT might have angered the Buhari regime.