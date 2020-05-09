 FG, security agencies plotting to escalate COVID-19 cases in Rivers – Wike

Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State said that nobody should be surprised if the coronavirus cases in the state escalated in the coming weeks because of the treacherous activities of the Federal Government security agents.

In a state broadcast Friday, Wike said: “It has become imperative to alert the state and, indeed, the entire world to the fact that a dangerous escalation of COVID-19 pandemic in Rivers State looms large on our horizon due largely to the hypocrisy of the Federal Government and the continuous acts of willful sabotage by security agencies.

“Therefore, while we cannot overstate the gravity of our present predicament, nobody should be surprised should Rivers State witness exponential increases in the infection and spread of COVID-19 cases in the days and weeks ahead as we begin intense testing.

“Nevertheless, our resolve and commitment remain strong and total. And as we continue to urge every one of us to treat this as a matter of life and death, our message to you remains constant: obey our directives to stay at home and protect yourself, your family and our state from the spread of COVID-19.

“There is certainly no choice on this. Staying at home and staying safe for now is not just mandatory, it is the best available option in the circumstance.

“Our borders continue to experience serial acts of sabotage by security operatives who allow and, in some cases, personally aid persons with risky COVID-19 status into the state.

“Recently, we intercepted a lorry-load of livestock with 22 persons who bribed their ways into Rivers State from as far as Adamawa State despite the Federal Government’s claimed restriction on inter-state travels and our definitive closure of all entry routes into the state.

“Even today, we intercepted, yet, another 8 trucks with 200 persons hidden in loads of grains and being smuggled into the state from the northern parts of the country.

“Indeed, the extent of sabotage was such that even a Deputy Commissioner of Police unilaterally appropriated and exercised powers to illegally issue movement pass to individuals and companies indiscriminately in utter contempt and direct violation of the lockdown orders of the state government.”

Wike rewarded Rumuigbo Community with N5m following the role their vigilance group played in intercepting a truck that had people hidden in it.

He said: “In particular, I wish to commend the Rumuigbo community vigilante for rising to the challenge, as any responsible community should do, by intercepting a lorry-load of livestock with 50 persons who illegally entered the state in violation of the lockdown orders.

“For this show of courage and patriotism, the state government will reward the Rumuigbo community with the sum of N5,000,000.00 only.”

“From all indications, no matter what we do or try to do to fight this battle, it is becoming clear by each day that those forces bent on forcing COVID-19 pandemic on our state are not willing to cease their evil plot and intentions.”

Wike said the government would unleash the full and severe weight of the law against any person or body of persons who attempted to put themselves and other innocent people at the risk of spreading the disease in Rivers State.

