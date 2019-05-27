FG Says Will Create 20m New Jobs in the Next 4 Years

The Federal Government on Monday says it would create about 20 million new jobs in four different sectors of the economy over the next four years.

This was disclosed in Abuja by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah at a stakeholders meeting on job creation, Punch writes.

According to the minister, the strategy was necessitated by the huge level of unemployment in the country.

He said the ministry had directed the Industrial Training Fund to come up with innovative solutions to create 20 million jobs in four sectors of the economy within the next four years.

The sectors, according to the minister, are agriculture, transportation, services, and construction.

Enelamah who was represented at the event by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Sunday Akpan said the need to focus on these sectors was borne out of the conviction that they held the key to the diversification efforts of the Federal Government.

The Director-General, ITF, Joseph Ari, said that the report of the National Bureau of Statistics which had put the total number of unemployed Nigerians at 20.9 million as at the end of the fourth quarter of last year had necessitated the need to act fast in tackling the menace of unemployment.

“The number that are without jobs in our country are at once scary and staggering and should be a source of worry to any administration that is as committed to the welfare of Nigerians as the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.