FG says ‘not safe’ for schools to reopen yet

The Federal Government says schools are not safe enough to reopen amid the gradual easing of restrictions in the country.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF and Chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Nigeria, Boss Mustapha, said this at the daily joint press briefing in Abuja, Nigeria.

The SGF however said that arrangements have been made for pupils and students in Terminal classes to resume revision classes before writing examinations in order not to truncate their progression.

“As we have informed you, the Federal Ministry of education will consult further with stakeholders before issuing guidelines that will lead to full resumption. We appeal to Nigerians to continue to show understanding and to ensure that their wards take full advantage of electronic platforms provided for learning,” he emphasised.

He also urged public and private offices to ensure that they follow the guidelines issued by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

“As much as practicable, virtual meetings should be encouraged to minimise congregation of officials; and Government offices should restrict visits by those who are not on very essential businesses, to their premises.”

