FG says clinical trials for COVID-19 treatment ongoing

The Federal Government has said that clinical trials for possible Coronavirus (Covid-19) treatment were ongoing.

This was disclosed Friday in Abuja by Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, at the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) Briefing on COVID-19 in the country.

The minister said that Nigeria has recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, and called for cooperation from the citizenry.

“Cumulatively, as of April, 3, there are 190 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.

“The confirmed cases are in 12 states and the FCT. Nigeria had two fatalities and 20 patients have been discharged from treatment.

“We are already seeing what may be indications of sustained community transmission in the sense that 30 per cent of the cases have incomplete epidemiological information, while 51 per cent were imported cases and 19 were contacts of known cases.

“We are using the small window of opportunity remaining to intensify investigations to identify cases and their sources.

“This is one of the purposes for which the lockdown of two states and the FCT was proclaimed by the President. These areas, especially Lagos as primary epicenter, but also other parts of the federation, need to speed up their activities to detect and isolate COVID-19 patients.

“During and following the lockdown, we expect to see an increase in cases as a measure of improvement in case finding. If social distancing and other measures are adhered to, the incidence of positives cases can be controlled,” he said.

Dr Ehanire disclosed that the Coronavirus Treatment Centre Accreditation Committee was inaugurated on Wednesday by the Minister of State for Health, Sen. Olorunnimbe Mamora and had begun developing an accreditation checklist, as well as a protocol for management of isolation centres.